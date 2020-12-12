12-year-old Stanley girl in hospice care after three year battle with cancer

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Sophi Sanchez, 12 of Stanley, WI has been in and out of hospitals since 2017 when she was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue.

Sanchez underwent a major surgery in the fall to try to remove some of the cancer which led to Sophi spending the last several months hospitalized.

Now her family has made the difficult decision to end treatment and Sanchez has returned home to be with her family in hospice care.

“She is one little girl that loves life, she is goofy she likes to be the life of the party, the one that makes everyone smile and lighten the mood,” says Sophi’s aunt, Tanya Carmeans of Boyd, WI.

Carmeans says the Stanley-Boyd Junior High School student is the youngest of five siblings. She is a cheerleader, dancer and an athlete, but most importantly she is a fighter.

Throughout Sanchez’s battle with cancer, her family has been sharing updates on a Facebook page called “Sophi’s Warriors”. Carmeans says community members have shown up for Sanchez and her family by helping out with meals, wearing shirts with her name on it and even hosting benefits and putting on lemonade stands to raise money.

“They have been amazingly beautiful and it has been breathtakingly beautiful how much these people love and care for that little girl like she is their own,” she says.

A Gofundme has also been set up to raise money for Sophi and her family. For more information, click here.

