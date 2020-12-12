Advertisement

Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station

Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins walk after arriving at Kennedy Space Center, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.(AP Photo/Terry Renna)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi shared a photo of what Wisconsin looked like Thursday from all the way up in the International Space Station.

Noguchi simply said “Hello” as he shared the photo that captured Chicago, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior.

Noguchi is a mission specialist as part of Crew-1 to the ISS. He explained in a video that he will be a border engineer on the space station and handling maintenance.

SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts, including Noguchi, arrived Monday Nov.16 at the ISS, their new home until spring.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophi Sanchez
12-year-old Stanley girl in hospice care after three year battle with cancer
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash
Two Minnesota residents charged with hiding a corpse in Barron County
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
115th Fighter Wing announces death of F-16 pilot after Michigan crash
Menomonie Student Union logo
Students plan a strike in response to Menomonie High School returning to in-person learning

Latest News

USPS 'Operation Santa' underway for the first time in all 50 states.
USPS ‘Operation Santa’ underway to give a child in need a present this Christmas
Trees for Troops 2020 brings 80 trees for military families at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by...
Families at Fort McCoy receive Christmas trees
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
house fire
One person found dead at house fire in Medford
Old location of the Children's Museum of Eau Claire
Children’s Museum receives $100,000 leadership gift from Northwestern Bank