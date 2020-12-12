Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi shared a photo of what Wisconsin looked like Thursday from all the way up in the International Space Station.

Noguchi simply said “Hello” as he shared the photo that captured Chicago, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Lake Michigan and Lake Superior.

Noguchi is a mission specialist as part of Crew-1 to the ISS. He explained in a video that he will be a border engineer on the space station and handling maintenance.

SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts, including Noguchi, arrived Monday Nov.16 at the ISS, their new home until spring.

