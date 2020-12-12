Children write letters to Stevens Point long-term care facility on lockdown

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Letters in the mail can mean a lot. But random letters from children and dogs are brightening the days of those on lockdown at the Portage County Health Care Center.

Donna Johnson has one special furry friend she writes back and forth to.

“This is Gus, one of my friends,” Johnson says as she holds up a picture.

Gus is a dog, and they exchange letters and pictures to each other on a weekly basis, sometimes twice a week.

But Gus isn’t the only one sending cards to Donna. Children add to that collection.

“They showed pictures of things they liked. They sent pictures of hearts, rainbows, sunshine,” said Jenny Prideaux, an art teacher in the Stevens Point School District who teaches a class that wrote letters.

She says she gave them simple instructions and the elementary-aged students ran with the idea.

“I was really impressed with the creativity of the letters. They put jokes in there too,” Prideaux said with a laugh.

“First graders, their imaginations are just unbelievable,” said Nancy Roppe, who organized classes to write letters to the facility.

When she heard the people there were on lockdown, she knew she wanted to help.

“I contacted all of the principals of the elementary schools in the local area,” Roppe said. That prompted many teachers to jump on board with the idea.

Some of the cards children created had messages like, “My name is Christian and I love pie,” “I want you to be healthy. I need you to try your hardest always” and “Hang in there, baby.”

The letters were designed with whatever the children thought of. (WSAW)

“I think that’s amazing. It shows the students empathy, compassion and kindness,” Prideaux said.

And it gives the residents more than you can imagine.

”I love those letters,” Johnson said with a smile under her mask.

If you want to send letters to the health care center, you can mail them at 825 Whiting Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54481.

