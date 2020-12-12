Advertisement

Children’s Museum receives $100,000 leadership gift from Northwestern Bank

Old location of the Children's Museum of Eau Claire
Old location of the Children's Museum of Eau Claire(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire has received a significant gift from an area bank.

Northwestern Bank has given $100,000 towards the new museum space. The donation, called the leadership gift, has Northwestern Bank’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jerry Kuehl and Executive Director of the Museum Michael McHorney excited to get things back up and running for the children and families in the Chippewa Valley.

“We really feel that the children’s museum is the most democratic place in the Chippewa Valley. Everyone goes to the museum regardless of your educational background or your economic background,” Kuehl said.

“What’s so neat about Northwestern Bank is how giving they are as an institution and have been for years. I definitely know that they have a focus on youth organizations and programs and we feel extremely grateful to be thought of as highly as we are,” McHorney added.

To stay updated on the museum’s progress or to make a donation head to their website here.

