Driving an ATV/UTV safely this winter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Even though there’s no snow on the ground, there’s still plenty of chances for Wisconsinites to get out and enjoy the outdoors. This includes driving on an ATV or UTV.

As of the end of last year, Wisconsin reported more than 321,000 all-terrain vehicles and slightly more than 91,000 utility terrain vehicles.

Jacob Holsclaw with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says if you’re planning to get out on one of these vehicles, taking a safety course is a smart course of action.

“Folks are using up all four season. I would say definitely is busier in the summer and fall months, but there’s going to be folks out this winter using them as well, and that kind of brings up a safety aspect too. If somebody is going to be operating one of these machines on the ice, that we really encourage to use some extreme caution extreme safety when doing that. Keep a life jacket with you, just in case. Really know the area you’re going and check those ice thicknesses before you go out,” said Holsclaw.

