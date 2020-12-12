Advertisement

Families at Fort McCoy receive Christmas trees

Trees for Troops 2020 brings 80 trees for military families at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)(Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) -For the fifth year military families at Fort McCoy got a little green for Christmas.

The organization Trees for Troops donated Christmas trees to service members and military families at Fort McCoy according to a press release from the Army.

Eighty trees were passed out on Dec. 4.

Trees for Troops says, in total, it’s sending 14,500 trees to 79 different military bases this year.

