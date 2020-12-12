Families at Fort McCoy receive Christmas trees

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) -For the fifth year military families at Fort McCoy got a little green for Christmas.

The organization Trees for Troops donated Christmas trees to service members and military families at Fort McCoy according to a press release from the Army.

Eighty trees were passed out on Dec. 4.

Trees for Troops says, in total, it’s sending 14,500 trees to 79 different military bases this year.

