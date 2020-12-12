Advertisement

Five Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national award

(WJHG/WECP)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five teachers from the Badger state have been named finalists for the 2020 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced the names of the finalists for the national award Friday.

“Effective teachers not only have expertise in content areas and instructional practices; they also have a great deal of dedication and a special commitment to their students,” Stanford Taylor said. “The teachers nominated for this honor have gone above and beyond to support their students and help them excel in learning.”

The teachers were chosen for their knowledge of their respective subjects, and for facilitating and encouraging success among students.

The finalists are:

  • Marcia Gardner, 4th grade science teacher at Southern Bluffs Elementary in La Crosse
  • Sonja Hungness, 6th grade math teacher at Kromrey Middle School in Middleton
  • Mary Ellen Kanthack, 8th grade science teacher at Brookwood Middle School in Genoa City
  • Leigh Kohlmann, 6th grade science teacher at Rock River Intermediate School in Waupun
  • Lois Womack, 4th/5th grade math teacher at Marvin Pratt Elementary School in Milwaukee

The finalists’ applications will be judged by a committee organized by the National Science Foundation, which administers the award on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

One math teacher and one science teacher will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, professional development opportunities, and be honored at an award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash
Sophi Sanchez
12-year-old Stanley girl in hospice care after three year battle with cancer
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
115th Fighter Wing announces death of F-16 pilot after Michigan crash
Two Minnesota residents charged with hiding a corpse in Barron County
Menomonie Student Union logo
Students plan a strike in response to Menomonie High School returning to in-person learning

Latest News

Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate...
Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funds to counties for recount
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 11th (Part One)