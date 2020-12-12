Five Wisconsin teachers named finalists for national award

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five teachers from the Badger state have been named finalists for the 2020 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced the names of the finalists for the national award Friday.

“Effective teachers not only have expertise in content areas and instructional practices; they also have a great deal of dedication and a special commitment to their students,” Stanford Taylor said. “The teachers nominated for this honor have gone above and beyond to support their students and help them excel in learning.”

The teachers were chosen for their knowledge of their respective subjects, and for facilitating and encouraging success among students.

The finalists are:

Marcia Gardner, 4th grade science teacher at Southern Bluffs Elementary in La Crosse

Sonja Hungness, 6th grade math teacher at Kromrey Middle School in Middleton

Mary Ellen Kanthack, 8th grade science teacher at Brookwood Middle School in Genoa City

Leigh Kohlmann, 6th grade science teacher at Rock River Intermediate School in Waupun

Lois Womack, 4th/5th grade math teacher at Marvin Pratt Elementary School in Milwaukee

The finalists’ applications will be judged by a committee organized by the National Science Foundation, which administers the award on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

One math teacher and one science teacher will receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation, professional development opportunities, and be honored at an award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

