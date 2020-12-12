Advertisement

Medical specialists discuss concerns tied to COVID-19 vaccine

One issue specialists from both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic discussed in Friday’s briefing was if...
One issue specialists from both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic discussed in Friday’s briefing was if there’s a risk of getting COVID-19 once they receive the vaccine.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The La Crosse County Health Department and Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative took time on Friday afternoon to address concerns over a vaccine for the virus.

Pfizer and Moderna anticipate getting their vaccines out for the public starting later this month.

One issue specialists from both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic discussed in Friday’s briefing was if there’s a risk of getting COVID-19 once they receive the vaccine.

“It does not contain any live virus, you cannot get COVID-19 from taking the vaccination,” said Dr. Erin Morcomb, a Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare vaccine specialist. “It basically makes or instructs your body to make a protein that is part of COVID-19 so that your body can make immunity against it.”

Gundersen and Mayo specialists say they are ready to start getting people the vaccine once it becomes available locally.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls man found guilty of possession of child pornography
Death at Ashley Furniture factory in Arcadia
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
115th Fighter Wing announces death of F-16 pilot after Michigan crash
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash
Village of Bruce
Village of Bruce residents remain without drinking water

Latest News

Stillson Elementary
Stillson Elementary receives donation
Nursing Home Outbreaks
WI nursing homes seeing some of the nation’s highest COVID-19 mortality rates
Two Minnesota residents charged with hiding a corpse in Barron County
Menomonie Student Union logo
Students plan a strike in response to Menomonie High School returning to in-person learning