Medical specialists discuss concerns tied to COVID-19 vaccine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The La Crosse County Health Department and Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative took time on Friday afternoon to address concerns over a vaccine for the virus.

Pfizer and Moderna anticipate getting their vaccines out for the public starting later this month.

One issue specialists from both Gundersen and Mayo Clinic discussed in Friday’s briefing was if there’s a risk of getting COVID-19 once they receive the vaccine.

“It does not contain any live virus, you cannot get COVID-19 from taking the vaccination,” said Dr. Erin Morcomb, a Mayo Clinic Franciscan Healthcare vaccine specialist. “It basically makes or instructs your body to make a protein that is part of COVID-19 so that your body can make immunity against it.”

Gundersen and Mayo specialists say they are ready to start getting people the vaccine once it becomes available locally.

