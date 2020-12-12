Menomonie woman raises money for local homeless shelter through hand-made mask sales

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -For a suggested donation of $5, the unique double layer hand-made masks cater to people who wear glasses, with a wireless fabric to reduce fogging-up.

On Small Business Saturday, Shari Hainstock Johnson sold 200 hand-made masks within two hours and today she had 300 masks available, set-up outside of the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts.

As a longtime graphic designer and volunteer at Stepping Stones Homeless Shelter, Johnson says it’s important to be able to find ways to give back to the community during the pandemic.

“Being able to do this for the community it feels like I have a little bit more control...so I had a sale two weeks ago, here, and with this one I’m hoping to hit that $2,000 mark,” Johnson says.

With the help of donations, Johnson has made 5,100 hand-made masks since March.

Johnson describes mask-making as therapeutic and says it is one of the only things keeping her grounded throughout the pandemic.

With a goal of raising $2,000, 100% of the proceeds will go towards helping shelter the homeless in Dunn County during the winter months.

If you’d like to get in contact with Johnson on any remaining masks from today’s fundraiser, you can connect via Facebook.

