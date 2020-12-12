Advertisement

One person found dead at house fire in Medford

house fire
house fire(WIBW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -The Medford Area Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Saturday.

The fire occurred at the 100 Block of Eight St. in Medford.

When they arrived on the scene, an attached garage was fully engulfed in flames and the home was filled with smoke.

The Medford Area Fire Department found someone dead inside the home.

This fire is under investigation by the Medford Police Department and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s Office.

