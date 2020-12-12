One person found dead at house fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -The Medford Area Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Saturday.

The fire occurred at the 100 Block of Eight St. in Medford.

When they arrived on the scene, an attached garage was fully engulfed in flames and the home was filled with smoke.

The Medford Area Fire Department found someone dead inside the home.

This fire is under investigation by the Medford Police Department and the Wisconsin State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.