One person taken to hospital following river rescue in Black River Falls

River rescue in Black River Falls
River rescue in Black River Falls(BRFD)
By Danielle Wagner
Dec. 11, 2020
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is taken to the hospital after a river rescue in Black River Falls.

The Black River Falls Fire Department says it was dispatched just before 4 p.m. Friday, December 11 for a person in the river near the Main Street bridge.

Firefighters found a person in distress in the water near Cleveland Street. Firefights got in the water, and brought him to shore. From there, firefighters used ropes to get him up the steep embankment.

The fire department says the person was taken to a local hospital where air transport was waiting.

