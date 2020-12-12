Advertisement

Proposal to expand school programs qualifying for state aid

Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard (WAGM)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Department of Public Instruction is working to make more summer and interim session courses eligible for state aid.

The DPI held its first public hearing on the proposal Friday morning. The goal is to expand the options for school districts and the county children with disabilities education board.

Courses for academic credit that already qualify for state aid during these sessions include music programs, swimming lessons, and online courses. The proposal hopes to expand the number of qualifying courses to include more virtual options.

