Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, December 11th (Part One)

By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - City bragging rights were on the line as Eau Claire North and Memorial faced off in girls basketball. Plus, Altoona travels to Cadott and Stanley-Boyd hosts Menomonie.

Prep Girls BasketballPrep Boys Basketball
St. Croix Falls 28
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48

Loyal 51
Edgar 35

Spring Valley 17
Durand 65

Neillsville 67
Greenwood 24

Eau Claire North 63
Eau Claire Memorial 62 F/OT

Clear Lake 49
Turtle Lake 30

Flambeau 54
New Auburn 14

Menomonie 45
Stanley - Boyd 28

Hayward 26
Barron 34

Independence 65
Coulee-Christ. 25

Altoona 39
Cadott 44		Flambeau 50
New Auburn 41

Alma/Pepin 56
Eau Claire Immanuel 71

Rice Lake 42
Menomonie 58

Medford 77
Tomahawk 33

Whitehall 51
Blair-Taylor 88

Cochrane-Fountain City 51
Eleva-Strum 55

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls man found guilty of possession of child pornography
Death at Ashley Furniture factory in Arcadia
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
115th Fighter Wing announces death of F-16 pilot after Michigan crash
Village of Bruce
Village of Bruce residents remain without drinking water

Latest News

SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 11th (Part Two)
WIAC
WIAC makes decision on winter sports season
Medford vs. RAM Hockey
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 10th (Part Two)
Eau Claire North and Memorial renew their longstanding basketball rivalry.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 10th (Part One)