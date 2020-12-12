SportScene 13 for Friday, December 11th (Part One)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - City bragging rights were on the line as Eau Claire North and Memorial faced off in girls basketball. Plus, Altoona travels to Cadott and Stanley-Boyd hosts Menomonie.
|Prep Girls Basketball
|Prep Boys Basketball
|St. Croix Falls 28
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Loyal 51
Edgar 35
Spring Valley 17
Durand 65
Neillsville 67
Greenwood 24
Eau Claire North 63
Eau Claire Memorial 62 F/OT
Clear Lake 49
Turtle Lake 30
Flambeau 54
New Auburn 14
Menomonie 45
Stanley - Boyd 28
Hayward 26
Barron 34
Independence 65
Coulee-Christ. 25
Altoona 39
Cadott 44
|Flambeau 50
New Auburn 41
Alma/Pepin 56
Eau Claire Immanuel 71
Rice Lake 42
Menomonie 58
Medford 77
Tomahawk 33
Whitehall 51
Blair-Taylor 88
Cochrane-Fountain City 51
Eleva-Strum 55
