SportScene 13 for Friday, December 11th (Part Two)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Boys Basketball highlights from the Dairyland Conference as Immanuel hosts Alma/Pepin, Cochrane-Fountain City and Eleva-Strum face-off and Blair-Taylor takes on Whitehall.
|Boys Basketball
|Girls Basketball
|Flambeau 50 New Auburn 41
Alma/Pepin 56 Eau Claire Immanuel 71
Rice Lake 42 Menomonie 58
Medford 77 Tomahawk 33
Whitehall 51 Blair-Taylor 88
Gilmanton 67 Alma Center Lincoln 36
Eleva-Strum 55 Cochrane Fountain City 51
|St. Croix Falls 28 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Loyal 51 Edgar 35
Spring Valley 17 Durand 65
Neillsville 67 Greenwood 24
Eau Claire North 63 Eau Claire Memorial 62 F/OT
Clear Lake 49 Turtle Lake 30
Flambeau 54 New Auburn 14
Menomonie 45 Stanley - Boyd 28
Hayward 26 Barron 34
Independence 65 Coulee-Christ. 25
Altoona 39 Cadott 44
