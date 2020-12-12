Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Friday, December 11th (Part Two)

By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Boys Basketball highlights from the Dairyland Conference as Immanuel hosts Alma/Pepin, Cochrane-Fountain City and Eleva-Strum face-off and Blair-Taylor takes on Whitehall.

Boys BasketballGirls Basketball
Flambeau 50 New Auburn 41
Alma/Pepin 56 Eau Claire Immanuel 71
Rice Lake 42 Menomonie 58
Medford 77 Tomahawk 33
Whitehall 51 Blair-Taylor 88
Gilmanton 67 Alma Center Lincoln 36
Eleva-Strum 55 Cochrane Fountain City 51		St. Croix Falls 28 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 48
Loyal 51 Edgar 35
Spring Valley 17 Durand 65
Neillsville 67 Greenwood 24
Eau Claire North 63 Eau Claire Memorial 62 F/OT
Clear Lake 49 Turtle Lake 30
Flambeau 54 New Auburn 14
Menomonie 45 Stanley - Boyd 28
Hayward 26 Barron 34
Independence 65 Coulee-Christ. 25
Altoona 39 Cadott 44

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chippewa Falls man found guilty of possession of child pornography
Death at Ashley Furniture factory in Arcadia
Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
115th Fighter Wing announces death of F-16 pilot after Michigan crash
Village of Bruce
Village of Bruce residents remain without drinking water

Latest News

The process of getting a vaccine to Americans once it is authorized is explained. (Source: CNN)
US allows emergency COVID-19 vaccine in bid to end pandemic
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 11th (Part One)
ATV/UTV safety (FILE)
Driving an ATV/UTV safely this winter
Sophi Sanchez
12-year-old Stanley girl in hospice care after three year battle with cancer