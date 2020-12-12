Stillson Elementary receives donation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One local elementary school is getting a donation to help them hold in-person classes in 2021.

The town of Lafayette had some leftover money from what they received as part of the federal CARES Act.

They decided to donate the surplus to Stillson Elementary to buy more supplies to keep students safe in the classroom.

Stillson’s principal said this donation will help them hopefully stay in school next year.

“We are very grateful for the township for providing us this in hopes that we are able to stay in school with the possibility of doing virtual, remote learning, but in-person is what we are striving for,” said Carol Wilczek, Stillson Elementary Principal.

Stillson Elementary is planning to use the money to buy more cleaning supplies and equipment.

With students eating in their classrooms, it will also go towards purchasing Styrofoam plates to accommodate this change.

