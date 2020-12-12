USPS ‘Operation Santa’ underway to give a child in need a present this Christmas

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a year where the holiday season will look different for a lot of families, the U.S. Postal Service is helping to connect kids with gifts for those who may otherwise not have something to open this Christmas.

“It gives kids the opportunity to write into Santa with their wish list, we have a team of wonderful people who take those letters and they take out any identifying information for these children and they upload these onto our virtual platform,” says Nicole Hill, USPS Northland and Hawkeye District Communications Specialist.

Hill explains how the community can ‘adopt’ a kid’s wish-list.

“So you shop! You shop for that child, making sure that you’re looking at their list, and trying to find the best gift for them,” says Hill.

After you select a letter, a barcode will be sent to your email that you present at the Postal Service when you’re ready to ship.

“It’s crazy times right now with the coronavirus, people are out of work, people are wondering you know how they’re going to make ends-meet, so things are different, it’s a different world out there right now, so for a lot of families, Christmas may not be the same,” Hill says.

Operation Santa is a chance for anyone to give a gift to someone who may be in need this year.

“It’s a good way to give back to your community, give back to people in your state, give back to children and bring the magic to Christmas, under someone’s tree,” Hill says.

For the highest chances of having your letter adopted the Postal Service recommends to have letters sent in by December 14.

