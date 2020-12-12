Wisconsin’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,000 on Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 4,059 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 52,383.

An additional 142 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 19,162.

The state also reported 50 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 4,041.

88% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Saturday’s report, 9,583 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 37 putting the total number at 4,001. The county has had one new death putting the total at 50.

Chippewa County reports 35 new cases and two new deaths. Its total is now at 5,408 confirmed COVID cases and 59 deaths.

Dunn County saw an increase of 26 cases. The new total is 3,127. They’re also reporting a new death.

Eau Claire County has 85 more cases. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 8,454.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 53 with a new total of 9,068 confirmed COVID cases. They’re reporting one new death putting the total at 43.

