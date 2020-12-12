Advertisement

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 4,000 on Saturday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP images)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 4,059 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 52,383.

An additional 142 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 19,162.

The state also reported 50 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 4,041.

88% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Saturday’s report, 9,583 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 37 putting the total number at 4,001. The county has had one new death putting the total at 50.

Chippewa County reports 35 new cases and two new deaths. Its total is now at 5,408 confirmed COVID cases and 59 deaths.

Dunn County saw an increase of 26 cases. The new total is 3,127. They’re also reporting a new death.

Eau Claire County has 85 more cases. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 8,454.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 53 with a new total of 9,068 confirmed COVID cases. They’re reporting one new death putting the total at 43.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Capt. Durwood "Hawk" Jones, 37,
115th Fighter Wing releases name of pilot who died in crash
Sophi Sanchez
12-year-old Stanley girl in hospice care after three year battle with cancer
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
115th Fighter Wing announces death of F-16 pilot after Michigan crash
Two Minnesota residents charged with hiding a corpse in Barron County
Menomonie Student Union logo
Students plan a strike in response to Menomonie High School returning to in-person learning

Latest News

Old location of the Children's Museum of Eau Claire
Children’s Museum receives $100,000 leadership gift from Northwestern Bank
Hospitals are prepping for COVID-19 vaccine storage. (Source: CNN)
States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate...
Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump helicopter buzzes supporters rallying in Washington