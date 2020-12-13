Advertisement

Badger Air Community Council fundraising for deceased 115th Fighter Wing pilot’s family

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger Air Community Council has started a fundraiser to support the family of the Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot who died in Tuesday’s crash during a training session in the Upper Peninsula.

Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, of Albuquerque, New Mexico was identified Friday. The 37-year-old joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and graduated from F-16 basic qualifying training five years ago.

According to his unit he was a decorated combat veteran who served in Japan, Korea and Afghanistan.

A vigil was held for Capt. Jones on Friday in Sun Prairie at Cannery Square. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

If you would like to donate to Capt. Jones’ family you may do so here.

