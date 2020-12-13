Big Ten releases new date for Badgers vs. Gophers game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday that the Badgers will get their chance to play the Minnesota Gophers this year.

The game, known as the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, was originally scheduled for Nov. 28, but was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

This rivalry game will be played at Wisconsin. It’ll kick off Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

