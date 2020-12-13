Advertisement

Big Ten releases new date for Badgers vs. Gophers game

(WBAY)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday that the Badgers will get their chance to play the Minnesota Gophers this year.

The game, known as the Battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, was originally scheduled for Nov. 28, but was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

This rivalry game will be played at Wisconsin. It’ll kick off Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

