Drive-thru nativity and light display held in Fall Creek

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two weeks of hard work and creativity has turned into a fun holiday attraction in Fall Creek.

This weekend Outlaw Farms is hosting a drive-thru nativity and light display. Some of the animals that will be out to view include camels, mini cattle and mini donkeys. Farm owner and operator Ashley Schulner was even able to get Santa and Mrs. Claus to stop by this weekend so they are also reminding kids to bring their letters to drop off if they haven’t done that already!

Schulner told WEAU,

“Coming into the holiday season it just seems like so many things are gloomy and people are just not feeling the holidays like we normally would since we can’t meet with family and things like that so we wanted to give back to the community and do something that was no cost to anybody but hoping to bring joy and spread some of that holiday cheer.”

The event will continue Sunday, Dec. 13 from 5-8pm.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.