No. 19 Iowa beats No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7 for 6th win in row

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrates with teammate Dane Belton (4) after intercepting...
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) celebrates with teammate Dane Belton (4) after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7.((AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Spencer Petras threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns to Ihmir Smith-Marsette to lead No. 19 Iowa past No. 25 Wisconsin 28-7. It was the Hawkeyes’ sixth win in a row.

Iowa beat the Badgers for the first time since 2015 to reclaim the Heartland Trophy. Hawkeyes players celebrated by making snow angels after flurries picked up in the second half and blanketed the field in white. Petras connected with Smith-Marsette for a 53-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 late in the third.

Wisconsin was still in position to come back in the middle of the fourth quarter, but Graham Mertz threw an interception in the end zone.

