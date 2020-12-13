Packers honor veterans during drive-thru event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday’s snowy and cold weather wasn’t enough to stop the Green Bay Packers from giving back to those who served the United States.

About 300 duffle bags were given to veterans at Lambeau Field as part of the team’s “Salute to Service” campaign.

For safety reasons, it was held as a drive-thru event due to the pandemic.

The bags were filled with an uncooked ham, a Packers challenge coin, a knit hat, and a collector’s series football.

“With the Packers being a community owned team, our Green Bay Packers give back initiative is all about giving back to the community and to the fans that have always been there for us. And this is one way that we can be there for them, especially with our veterans and all the sacrifices that they have made for us,” said Ryan Fencl, the Green Bay Packers Football Outreach Specialist.

This was the first time such an event was held, and team officials say they worked with several local veterans organization to make this happen.

