Sparta man arrested for 7th OWI offense

(KCRG)
By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol said it arrested a man for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence Saturday evening.

The State Patrol said they stopped the truck 61-year-old Michael Wittmershaus was driving when they saw it weaving between lanes on Highway 27 near Jackrabbit Ave.

After seeing signs of impairment, a trooper conducted standard sobriety tests.

The trooper then arrested Wittmershaus for OWI 7th offense.

