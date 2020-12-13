Sparta man arrested for 7th OWI offense
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol said it arrested a man for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence Saturday evening.
The State Patrol said they stopped the truck 61-year-old Michael Wittmershaus was driving when they saw it weaving between lanes on Highway 27 near Jackrabbit Ave.
After seeing signs of impairment, a trooper conducted standard sobriety tests.
The trooper then arrested Wittmershaus for OWI 7th offense.
