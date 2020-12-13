Temple Sholom of Eau Claire members celebrate Hanukkah virtually

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People are adapting to socially distant ways to celebrate religious holidays this season including members at Temple Sholom in Eau Claire.

Saturday members of the congregation celebrated a virtual Hanukkah party with ceremonies including the lighting of the menorah, music and shared time together.

“The main idea of the holiday is to have fun and celebrate the fact that the historical events really happened,” says Suzan Gordon, a member of Temple Sholom who joined in on Saturday’s virtual celebration.

Gordon says the congregation has been having monthly events on Zoom since the pandemic began.

“It was a little rough at the beginning but we made sure everyone who wanted a prayer book for the holidays had one and we sent one to the rabbi and it worked,” she says.

Gordon says the only thing that members missed out on with the virtual celebration was sharing a meal which she says typically would include potato pancakes, donuts and other fried food.

