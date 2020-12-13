Advertisement

The 10 people who will cast Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes Monday

(Source: CNN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Wisconsin’s Electoral College members will meet on Monday, Dec. 14 to officially assign the state’s 10 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The meeting will begin at noon in the Wisconsin State Capitol. It will also be streamed live on WisconsinEye.

The constitution does not outline a specific procedure for selecting presidential electors—leaving methods up to the states. Wisconsin has a winner-takes-all system. As Gov. Tony Evers noted, the vote will be consistent with the candidates who received a plurality of Wisconsin’s popular votes during the Nov. 3 General Election.

Gov. Evers certified Wisconsin’s election results and the slate of electors for Biden and Harris on Nov. 30.

With the win comes 10 Democratic Party electors to cast the electoral votes:

  • Benjamin Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin
  • Gov. Tony Evers
  • Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes
  • Meg Andrietsch, secretary of the state Democratic Party and chair of the Racine County Democrats
  • State Rep. Shelia Stubbs
  • Outgoing Sen. Patty Schachtner
  • Shannon Holsey, president of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans Tribal Council
  • Khary Penebaker, Democratic National Committee member and treasurer of the DNC Black Caucus
  • Ronald Martin, president of the Wisconsin Education Association Council
  • Mary Arnold, chair of the Democratic Party of Columbia County

