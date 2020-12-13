Advertisement

Wisconsin adds 2,757 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

By Maria Blough
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 2,757 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 50,118.

An additional 87 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 19,249.

The state also reported 15 new deaths on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 4,056.

89% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Sunday’s report, 9,418 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 20 putting the total number at 4,021.

Chippewa County reports 16 new cases and one new death. Its total is now at 5,424 confirmed COVID cases and 60 deaths.

Dunn County saw an increase of 29 cases. The new total is 3,156.

Eau Claire County has 32 more cases. The number of COVID-19 cases stands at 8,486.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 48 with a new total of 9,116 confirmed COVID cases.

