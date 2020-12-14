19-year-old arrested after crash resulted in severe injuries

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 19-year-old Cashton man has been arrested in Monroe County after a rollover crash resulted in severe injuries to the passenger in the vehicle.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Preston Schreier was arrested after admitting to consuming alcohol at a bar before the accident.

The crash happened on Dec. 9 and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a call from a local hospital at 2:08 a.m. The hospital called to say a female had been dropped off in the emergency room after a rollover crash happened near Norwalk.

Schreier identified himself as the driver and also admitted to calling a friend to bring the passenger to the hospital instead of calling 9-1-1.

Law enforcement found the totaled vehicle along Kelton Road in the Township of Ridgeville. They say it appears that Schreier failed to maintain control of the vehicle as he approached a corner.

Charges have been forwarded to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for Schreier and deputies also followed up with The Place Bar where Schreier was served. The bartender and the bar owner were issued citations.

