Advertisement

19-year-old arrested after crash resulted in severe injuries

Monroe County crash
Monroe County crash(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 19-year-old Cashton man has been arrested in Monroe County after a rollover crash resulted in severe injuries to the passenger in the vehicle.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Preston Schreier was arrested after admitting to consuming alcohol at a bar before the accident.

The crash happened on Dec. 9 and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a call from a local hospital at 2:08 a.m. The hospital called to say a female had been dropped off in the emergency room after a rollover crash happened near Norwalk.

Schreier identified himself as the driver and also admitted to calling a friend to bring the passenger to the hospital instead of calling 9-1-1.

Law enforcement found the totaled vehicle along Kelton Road in the Township of Ridgeville. They say it appears that Schreier failed to maintain control of the vehicle as he approached a corner.

Charges have been forwarded to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for Schreier and deputies also followed up with The Place Bar where Schreier was served. The bartender and the bar owner were issued citations.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 10 people who will cast Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes Monday
Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys...
Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Big Ten releases new date for Badgers vs. Gophers game
Sparta man arrested for 7th OWI offense

Latest News

Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation
President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
Yellowstone Cheese in Cadott has been making cheese since 2007.
Cheese Makers in Wisconsin worried about possible dry ice shortage
Royal Credit Union warns of fake Facebook page