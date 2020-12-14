Advertisement

Altoona Investment Advisor Under Investigation

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona Investment Advisor is under investigation. Michael Shillin is accused of altering documents relating to long-term care insurance policies and misrepresenting or falsifying information while under investigation. This is all according to Michael Shillin’s Public Disclosure Data listed on the Securities and Exchange Commission website.

Shillin’s profile also lists employment separations: He was fired from an investment firm in Chippewa Falls in 2018. Alliance Global Partners, which had been associated with Shillin Wealth Management, reports Shillin resigned during its own investigation into these allegations.

Since Shillin left the Altoona firm one client has filed a claim that Shillin misrepresented the amount and source of expected dividends in his account-- that client cites a damage amount of 20-thousand dollars.

The Shillin Wealth Management website is no longer operational. The company’s facebook page still lists Michael Shillin as its president. Our attempts to contact Mr. Shillin were unsuccessful.

