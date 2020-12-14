Advertisement

DARLA MOORE-ROBEY AND JASON ROBEY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Dec. 14, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am so thankful for Darla and her husband, Jason Robey.  I couldn’t ask for better neighbors and friends.  Darla has done so much for me.  She is a true friend.  She helps wherever and whenever it’s needed.  She goes the extra mile; taking me for my surgery.  She checks on me to make sure I am good.  Thank you both for all you do!  Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Angela  Gurney

