DARLA MOORE-ROBEY AND JASON ROBEY

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I am so thankful for Darla and her husband, Jason Robey. I couldn’t ask for better neighbors and friends. Darla has done so much for me. She is a true friend. She helps wherever and whenever it’s needed. She goes the extra mile; taking me for my surgery. She checks on me to make sure I am good. Thank you both for all you do! Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Angela Gurney

