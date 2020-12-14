Eau Claire County encourages alternate payment methods for tax payments

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County Treasurer is encouraging the use of alternate payment methods this year to make your tax payments.

The Treasurer’s Office remains open during normal business hours (8:00 a.m. –4:30 p.m. (arrive by 4:00 p.m. to conduct business) Monday through Friday except for holidays. The office offers alternate payment methods such as online (https://ascent.co.eau-claire.wi.us/LandRecords) or by leaving payments in the Dropbox located outside of the Government Center at the 721 Oxford Avenue entrance for any payments due to the City of Eau Claire, City of Altoona and the Town of Ludington.

You can also mail your payment to 721 Oxford Avenue, Suite 1250 Eau Claire, WI 54703.

All other municipal payments please contact your local Treasurer as stated on your tax bill. If you opt to pay in person, please ensure that you wear a mask and are prepared to wait in a line. Doors of the Government Center are marked to indicate where to enter to make a payment on your tax statement.

