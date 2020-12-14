Advertisement

Eau Claire County encourages alternate payment methods for tax payments

courtesy: Flickr user 401(K) 2012 / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic
courtesy: Flickr user 401(K) 2012 / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic(KNOE)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County Treasurer is encouraging the use of alternate payment methods this year to make your tax payments.

The Treasurer’s Office remains open during normal business hours (8:00 a.m. –4:30 p.m. (arrive by 4:00 p.m. to conduct business) Monday through Friday except for holidays. The office offers alternate payment methods such as online (https://ascent.co.eau-claire.wi.us/LandRecords) or by leaving payments in the Dropbox located outside of the Government Center at the 721 Oxford Avenue entrance for any payments due to the City of Eau Claire, City of Altoona and the Town of Ludington.

You can also mail your payment to 721 Oxford Avenue, Suite 1250 Eau Claire, WI 54703.

All other municipal payments please contact your local Treasurer as stated on your tax bill. If you opt to pay in person, please ensure that you wear a mask and are prepared to wait in a line. Doors of the Government Center are marked to indicate where to enter to make a payment on your tax statement.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 10 people who will cast Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes Monday
Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys...
Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Big Ten releases new date for Badgers vs. Gophers game
Sparta man arrested for 7th OWI offense

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Battleground states vote as electors formally choose Biden
Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became the first of UW Health’s healthcare heroes to...
UW Health gives out first COVID-19 vaccine as doses roll into Madison
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack
Marshfield Clinic Health System COVID-19 vaccination status update
Ricky Doede
Greenwood man charged with child sex crimes