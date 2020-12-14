EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Elizabeth Esslinger is my daughter’s kindergarten teacher at Stanley-Boyd Elementary. Mrs. Esslinger has taken her own time to make masks for her class, not only once (cute ones with their names on them) but three additional times and makes sure they match the holiday we are approaching (Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas). While my daughter was quarantined, she took time after school to drop off on our front step, a box with assignments, her Chromebook, and other fun activities for my daughter so she would not fall behind with school. Mrs. Esslinger also had my daughter attend class by ZOOM so that she could interact with the class and learn right along with them. While to some parents this may seem like it should be a teacher’s job to do all these things, I personally feel that the small things she has done show that she has a kind heart and loves her students. Please give Mrs. Esslinger the Sunshine Award.

Becky Peterson

