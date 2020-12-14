Advertisement

Greenwood man charged with child sex crimes

Ricky Doede
Ricky Doede(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Greenwood man has been charged with various child sex crimes in Eau Claire County.

Court documents show Ricky Doede has been charged with use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

The criminal complaint says Doede was talking to an undercover cop who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. When officials interviewed him, he admitted that he was traveling to meet with a girl whom he knew was under the age of 18.

Doede’s $10,000 signature bond was signed on Dec. 14.

He is scheduled to appear in court for his hearing on Jan. 26.

