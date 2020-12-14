Advertisement

HAILEY HOLUM

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Hailey Holum for the Sunshine Award.  Hailey is eighteen years old and due to the pandemic, she didn’t get to go to her last prom.  She was a cheerleader for four years and she had the chance to cheer on the Blair-Taylor boys basketball team since they were headed to state.  That was taken away as well.  She never had the chance to go to nationals for choir but she never gave up, no matter what.  She persevered thru all this and graduated and now attends CCTV for early childhood education and works on weekends.  I am very proud of her for not letting a pandemic stop her from achieving her dreams.

Jennifer Pabst

