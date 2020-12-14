EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Jane Borgerding for the Sunshine Award. Jane has gone above and beyond during COVID-19. My whole family is currently quarantined for at least a month because two of us have COVID in the house. Jane texts me every day, multiple times a day, to make sure my daughter has everything to do her work. She even texts in the evening. She volunteered to drop off my daughter’s schoolwork the first day of quarantine at our house. Jane has also stopped in at our house to drop off additional supplies including root beer floats for the whole family as a special treat. She checks in on our health on a regular basis and sends me encouraging messages as I am homeschooling all of my kids while I’m not feeling so well. She has so much enthusiasm and energy through this difficult time! Her positivity has kept my daughter and I going.

Christine Kerg

