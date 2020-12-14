Advertisement

JERA AMOE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to give Jera Amoe the Sunshine Award.  Jera is the reason that I have my favorite job!  I have autism so it’s really hard for me to get to my job interviews and she coaches to help me get the job.  She would be my advocate and contact prospective employers many times and was available for any questions or help I needed at any time of the day or weekend.  Thank you, Jera!

Angie Gehl and Mom

