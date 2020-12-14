Local, state COVID-19 stats as state receives fewest test results in 3 months

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 28 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, December 14 for a total number of cases of 8,514. The health department says there are approximately 532 active cases in the county. A total of 261 people in the county have ever been hospitalized. The 7-day positivity average is 29.4 percent.

Chippewa County Public Health reports a new, COVID-19 related death for a total of 61. The county also adds 39 new cases for a total of 5,463.

Another 30 positive tests are added in La Crosse County for a total of 9,146 cases.

Dunn County adds three more deaths since Friday for a total of 20. There are also nine new cases for a total of 3,165.

Barron County Public Health reports 79 more positive tests since Friday. The county’s total number of cases sits at 4,043 with an estimated 410 active cases. One new death is reported since Friday for a total of 50.

Statewide Statistics

Wisconsin received 7,350 coronavirus test results in the past 24-hour period and reported 2,122 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

It’s the fewest test results since September 21. It’s the fewest new cases since October 6 -- if you don’t include the 1,300 confirmed on the day after Thanksgiving, an outlier when many testing facilities were closed for the holiday.

The positivity rate was 28.87%. As we’ve reported, health experts need to see that below 5% to consider the COVID-19 virus getting under control.

By the state’s calculations, the preliminary 7-day average through Sunday is 27.8%. That’s down from a peak of 37.2% back on November 11, when you consider the results per person.

If you count every test -- that is, for people tested multiple times -- the 7-day average is 10.6%, down from its peak of 17.8% on November 12. However, counting each person only once is the standard method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its federal reporting and is a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

New cases were reported in 66 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 12 more deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 4,068. The death rate remains 0.93% of all coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day.

The deaths were in 10 counties: Chippewa, Crawford, Dunn (2), Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Rock, Washburn, Waukesha (2) and Winnebago. Cases and deaths by county in Wisconsin are listed later in this article.

To date, more than 46% of Wisconsin’s population has been tested for the coronavirus at least once: 438,895 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and two-and-a-quarter-million (2,255,994) tested negative.

The number and percentage of cases still active continues to decline after peaking in November. There are 44,749 current cases diagnosed in the last 30 days that haven’t been medically cleared, which is 10.2% of all known cases. The state says 390,003 people (88.9% of cases) are considered recovered.

Wisconsin is averaging 3,509 new cases and 47 deaths per day over the last 7 days.

Gov. Tony Evers says the state is due to receive 49,725 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, with health care providers and nursing homes first in line to receive them. Another 49,725 doses will be shipped to Wisconsin for their second dosing. CLICK HERE to read more about the distribution plans.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Sunday, the state reported 87 more people hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms, bringing the total number of people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 to 19,249, or 4.4% of all known cases. The 7-day average is 147.6 hospitalizations per day, so that metric is below average.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 1,425 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday, with 318 in intensive care.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals are currently treating 86 COVID-19 patients, including 13 in intensive care. The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 107 COVID-19 patients, 26 in ICU.

We’ll get updated figures later Monday afternoon.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 6 patients Monday, one less than Sunday. Since it opened on October 14, the field hospital has treated 156 people as of late last week.

HOSPITAL READINESS

According to the WHA, statewide there are 239 ICU beds open, which is 16.34% of all the intensive care beds, and 1,957 of all types of medical beds are open, or 17.51%.

The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) remains unchanged from Saturday. Eighteen of the state’s 134 hospitals have less than a week’s supply of gowns, 13 are short on paper medical masks, 11 have less than 7 days’ worth of goggles, and 9 are in need of N95 masks.

