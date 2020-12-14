Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic Health System COVID-19 vaccination status update

(WSAW)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Like many Americans, Marshfield Clinic Health System’s physicians and staff are pleased with the news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine emergency use authorization and that shipments of the vaccination are arriving at identified distribution sites this week.

Wisconsin has established a “hub-and-spoke” model for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the State.  Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire has not yet received its allotment, but anticipate will likely start to receive shipments later this week.

In the meantime, Wisconsin Department of Health Services has sent out a checklist that must be in place before they give us, or any vaccinator, approval to give vaccinations to tier 1A front-line health care workers. We are working on that list, which includes training for nurses, nursing assistants, and other clinic technicians and support staff so they can safely administer the vaccine. As the hub, allocated vaccines will be sent to other health care systems, public health departments and long-term care facilities based on confirmation from the State of Wisconsin.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is taking the steps to ensure our processes are in place, all vaccinators have received their appropriate training, and that we’re rolling out the vaccinations safely as well as swiftly. We can begin to give vaccinations once all necessary elements defined by state health officials are in place. We likely will begin giving vaccinations to our front line staff starting within the next week.

We don’t anticipate receiving a large number of vaccines, so not all of our eligible front line employees will receive a vaccination immediately. We will provide vaccinations as the supply increases.

Marshfield Clinic Health System will provide additional information about vaccination distribution as soon it is able. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html or https://marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update for more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 10 people who will cast Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes Monday
Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys...
Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, of Japan, from left, NASA Astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover...
Astronaut captures Wisconsin from the International Space Station
Big Ten releases new date for Badgers vs. Gophers game
Sparta man arrested for 7th OWI offense

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Battleground states vote as electors formally choose Biden
Respiratory therapist Tina Schubert became the first of UW Health’s healthcare heroes to...
UW Health gives out first COVID-19 vaccine as doses roll into Madison
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack
Ricky Doede
Greenwood man charged with child sex crimes