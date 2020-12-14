Marshfield Clinic Health System COVID-19 vaccination status update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Like many Americans, Marshfield Clinic Health System’s physicians and staff are pleased with the news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine emergency use authorization and that shipments of the vaccination are arriving at identified distribution sites this week.

Wisconsin has established a “hub-and-spoke” model for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the State. Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire has not yet received its allotment, but anticipate will likely start to receive shipments later this week.

In the meantime, Wisconsin Department of Health Services has sent out a checklist that must be in place before they give us, or any vaccinator, approval to give vaccinations to tier 1A front-line health care workers. We are working on that list, which includes training for nurses, nursing assistants, and other clinic technicians and support staff so they can safely administer the vaccine. As the hub, allocated vaccines will be sent to other health care systems, public health departments and long-term care facilities based on confirmation from the State of Wisconsin.

Marshfield Clinic Health System is taking the steps to ensure our processes are in place, all vaccinators have received their appropriate training, and that we’re rolling out the vaccinations safely as well as swiftly. We can begin to give vaccinations once all necessary elements defined by state health officials are in place. We likely will begin giving vaccinations to our front line staff starting within the next week.

We don’t anticipate receiving a large number of vaccines, so not all of our eligible front line employees will receive a vaccination immediately. We will provide vaccinations as the supply increases.

Marshfield Clinic Health System will provide additional information about vaccination distribution as soon it is able. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html or https://marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update for more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccination.

