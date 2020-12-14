Menomonie Police Department warn of counterfeit notes
Published: Dec. 14, 2020
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department is warning of a suspect passing counterfeit bills in Menomonie.
Menomonie Officials say on Dec. 11, an unknown male subject passed a counterfeit $50 note at Kwik Trip.
The money was a washed $5 bill.
The suspect was seen exiting to a two tone Chevrolet HHR with a taped up front passenger’s side headlamp with a Wisconsin registration of 149-WVV. The suspect was later identified as Kevin Gilbertson who is currently living in Black River Falls, according to Menomonie PD.
Police ask if anyone has had a similar case recently with Gilbertson, please contact Officer Jeremy Wilterdink at 715-232-2198 ext 566.
