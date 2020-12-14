Advertisement

Menomonie Police Department warn of counterfeit notes

The Menomonie Police Department is warning of counterfeit bills floating around Menomonie.
The Menomonie Police Department is warning of counterfeit bills floating around Menomonie.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Police Department is warning of a suspect passing counterfeit bills in Menomonie.

Menomonie Officials say on Dec. 11, an unknown male subject passed a counterfeit $50 note at Kwik Trip.

The money was a washed $5 bill.

The suspect was seen exiting to a two tone Chevrolet HHR with a taped up front passenger’s side headlamp with a Wisconsin registration of 149-WVV. The suspect was later identified as Kevin Gilbertson who is currently living in Black River Falls, according to Menomonie PD.

Police ask if anyone has had a similar case recently with Gilbertson, please contact Officer Jeremy Wilterdink at 715-232-2198 ext 566.

