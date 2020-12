EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like Penny Sorensen to have a Sunshine Award. Penny owns American Phoenix Taxi Service. She is always available and willing to help. Tonight, she gave a passenger who was stranded a ride to where they needed to go, even though it was two hours away and she didn’t charge!

Jennifer Horel

