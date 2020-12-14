Advertisement

Rodgers-led Packers beat Lions 31-24, clinch NFC North title

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates as he scores a touchdown against...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates as he scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 and clinched the NFC North title.

The Packers knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship.

The Lions scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn’t stop Rodgers

