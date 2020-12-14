Royal Credit Union warns of fake Facebook page

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Royal Credit Union is warning the public of a scam that includes a fake Facebook page.

RCU wrote on Facebook that a page called “RoyalCredit UnIon” was created and that is is not their page.

❗️SCAM ALERT❗️ We have been notified about a FAKE Facebook page created called "RoyalCredit Unlon" this is NOT our page.... Posted by Royal Credit Union on Sunday, December 13, 2020

The fake page is sending friend requests and direct messages to people about the bank’s new 12 Days of Giving cash giveaway.

RCU reminds people that they have no selected winners yet and if you or someone you know has received a message saying you are a winner, please report the page.

The bank says they are working diligently to get the page removed and they apologize for the situation.

