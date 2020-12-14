Shopping with Sarah: Gifts for all ages

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The shopping days are slowly ticking away as we are just 11 days from Christmas. If you still have some shopping to do, there are plenty of local options. So far on Shopping with Sarah, we have seen goods from local makers, several tasty treats and ideas of local experiences to give this holiday season.

This week, we are going to a few businesses that offer unique gifts for long time collectors or someone looking to start up a new hobby.

It’s a family run business in Eau Claire that has a lot of options. “We have three different shops going on,” said Down to Earth VP of Operations, Ben Polzin.

Down to Earth Garden Center planted its roots with a lawn and landscaping business in 1997 and just kept growing from there. “We have a full greenhouse now of just indoor plants that are stocked almost bi-weekly,” Polzin said. Indoor plants to enjoy all year long or gift cards to get any gardener geared up planting season are great gift ideas.

“I think that’s one thing we can do here is bring happiness to people, whether it be indoor plants, flowers, decorations, gardening projects,” Polzin added. But greens are just the beginning on the property. “And then we have the cafe which now features a local market from different producers everything from meats to eggs, honey and maple syrup,” Polzin said.

If you don’t find what you are looking for in the garden center or café, you can stop at the Mustard Seed Boutique at Down to Earth. “I think we are over a dozen different local vendors we are featuring in there now,” Polzin added.

The gift options at Down to Earth are sure to spruce up your holidays and help the community grow stronger. “Every time you shop local you are supporting a family, that family is here in our community,” Polzin said.

It’s the same story line of community support across town at Clairemont Comics. “We are the largest comic book dealer in the Chippewa Valley,” said owner, Chris Harsh.

Clairemont Comics has been in business since 1994 and continues adding to their collection. “We do Warhammer 40,000, Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, X-Wing, Yugio, Magic the Gathering and some board games as well,” Harsh said.

From games to comic books to collectables for the oldest and youngest person on your list. “A lot of stocking stuffers, last minute 5,6,10 dollar items…we also have the big collectable comics for the hard to find wish list,” Harsh added.

A hobby that has really picked up during the pandemic. “People have taken a lot of time to really dig into their hobbies since a lot of other places unfortunately haven’t been open, the collectable market has started to go up quite a bit,” Harsh said.

So whether shopping for a long time fan or someone new to the hobby, Clairemont Comics has plenty of options. “It’s really hard to shop for the nerd in the family so a lot of people go with gift cards,” Harsh added. This holiday you can shop local but still give a gift that is out of this world.

