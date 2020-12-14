Stanley residents sing Christmas carols for girl battling cancer

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - People braved the elements Sunday night to sing Christmas carols to 12-year-old Sophi Sanchez.

Sophi recently returned home from Minnesota to enter hospice care. Since 2017, she’s been fighting Rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that forms in soft tissues.

Stanley resident Becky Peterson organized the singers as a surprise to the Sanchez family.

“Just hoping that even for just five minutes that we can bring a small amount of joy to this family, let them know that we still are fighting with Sophi, we love her and we’re there for them,” she said.

“You can’t describe it, you just can’t. And you couldn’t imagine what they’re going through,” Stanley resident Donna Boettcher said.

She created a canvas for Sophi.

“My goal was to have everybody sign it that was here tonight. So we gave it to her family so Sophi can look at it, see that she’s loved... and it’s something her family can have forever,” she said.

Stanley firefighters also helped by clearing the streets so people could safely sing to Sophi. Fire Chief Korey Hagenson said they did it to help a family member as Sophi’s stepfather used to be part of the department.

“It makes it even harder cause the fire department’s a brotherhood and he’s family to us so she’s family to us too,” Hagenson said.

He said it felt good helping out Sophi but it was also hard.

“At the same time it was sad because of what’s going on. Being a parent of my own, you don’t ever want to see that happen to kids,” Hagenson said.

Boettcher said she hopes the Christmas carols make things a bit easier for the Sanchez family.

“Even for that little bit, just makes me happy. It makes them happy. My hopes was, for just even a few minutes, if it just took everything away just so they could enjoy something,” she said.

Sophi’s been chronicling her battle on a Facebook page called “Sophi’s Warriors.”

A Gofundme has also been set up to raise money for Sophi and her family. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.