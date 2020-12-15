Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Walworth Co. girl who hasn’t been seen since Saturday

Jocelyn Van Duyn
Jocelyn Van Duyn(Wisconsin Dept. of Justice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
VILLAGE OF WALWORTH, Wis. (WMTV) - An AMBER Alert has been sent out to ask for help in finding a 10-year-old Village of Walworth girl who went missing over the weekend.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Jocelyn Van Duyn was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday at her home on Fox Lane, near N. Main Street. At the time, she wearing a white shirt with an image of the Eiffel Tower on it, black pants, and dark-colored tennis shoes. Jocelyn stands approximately 5′3″ tall and weighs around 140 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

Her disappearance was reported to police Sunday morning.

Authorities believe she may be traveling with her biological father, who is identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Van Duyn. He may go by the nicknames of “Kyle” or “Wolfy”. He is described as 6′0, weighs 220 pounds, and has very short brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a vehicle identified as a white, 2014 four door Dodge Ram truck with no topper. The vehicle may be pulling a camper.

An Illinois license plate of 167007F was given for the truck.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI, and the Walworth Co. Sheriff’s Office have all joined in the search for her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Walworth Police Dept. at 262-275-6585.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice is investigating this incident.

