Coulee Region Humane Society hosts pottery auction until Dec. 20

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Coulee Region Humane Society is hosting a pottery auction.

December 15 until December 20, seven pottery pieces/sets will be auctioned off. All of the pottery in this auction was handmade and generously donated by members and instructors of La Crosse Clay Center.

Each piece is 100 percent food-safe and lead-free stone wear ready to be used in your home. This pottery is all microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe (avoid sudden temperature changes).

If you’re interested in bidding on one of these handcrafted items, click here. For additional information, please call the Coulee Region Humane Society at 608-781-4014.

