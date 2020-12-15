Fall Creek man enters plea in child neglect case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek man pleads no contest and is found guilty of neglecting a child and obstructing an officer. Robert Metzenbauer entered the plea Monday, December 14.

The court withholds sentencing and orders 24 months of probation with conditions, including 9 months in jail, with Huber, stayed pending further order of the court, maintaining absolute sobriety, and no contact with any known drug dealers/users except in a therapeutic setting.

In August, Metzenbauer and Lindsay Nohr were charged in Eau Claire County after Nohr admitted to using heroin with her child in the car.

The criminal complaint says officers were dispatched to North Farwell Street for a report of an unresponsive female. Metzenbauer told officials it was his girlfriend who asked him to pick her up from the Pinehurst and that she was unresponsive when he arrived. He claimed “they left her for dead” but did not give details on who he was talking about.

When at the hospital, Nohr admitted she overdosed on heroin and she and Metzenbauer were in the vehicle when she was using.

She also admitted that she knew it was wrong to use heroin while with her child.

