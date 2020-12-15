Giannis staying in Milwaukee, will sign richest contract in NBA history

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks are keeping their superstar.

Saying, “this is my home, this is my city,” Giannis Antetokounmpo announced he would stay with the team for the next five seasons.

“Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it,” he wrote on Twitter.

The NBA’s reigning two-time MVP is expected to sign a supermax extension that will make him the highest-paid player in the league.

The deal would pay him $228.2 million over the next five seasons, an average of $45.6 million per year.

Since joining the Bucks in 2013, Giannis has racked up a slew of honors, including being named to the NBA All-Star team for four consecutive seasons, and in the process turned the Bucks into a powerhouse franchise.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

