High school bands perform for health care workers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospital patients and workers were greeted with music Monday. Bands from Memorial High School and North High School in Eau Claire played in the parking lots of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire Mayo Clinic and Marshfield Medical Center Eau Claire.

It was also the bands’ first live performances of the 2020-2021 school year.

“The kids really wanted to show their appreciation for the health care workers so we thought it’d kind of be a great way to kill two birds with one stone and be able to play together, see each other for the first time and give our thanks to the health care workers,” Memorial High School Band Director Eric Dasher said.

The audience appreciated the performances too. HSHS Sacred Heart nurse Travis Christman said it meant a lot to him and his fellow frontline workers.

“When the initial surge or the initial COVID crisis came out it seemed like the community was out in full force and then it kind of laid low for a little bit,” he said.

Christman added it’s special to see the support back again.

He said it also gives hospital workers a boost heading into their shifts.

“It gives you a little boost to go back in there and do another 12-hour shift, 16-hour shift and keep helping patients,” Christman said.

Dasher said he hopes the performances help relieve some of the stress frontline workers are facing during the pandemic.

“We’re doing our best online, we’re doing our best under the circumstances,” he said. “And just to be able to see and hear all of the kids, it was a really special night.”

“It’s nice to see the happiness, you know, the fun that’s going on out here. It makes you kind of restore your faith in humanity and that it’s going to get better and it’s going to get better soon hopefully,” Christman said.

