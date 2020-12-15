Advertisement

La Crosse hosts first-time Hanukkah menorah lighting celebration

It’s a festival commemorating the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem, and this year was a first-of-its-kind celebration for the Coulee Region.(WEAU)
By David LaClair
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Tuesday night was the fifth night of Hanukkah.

It’s a festival commemorating the re-dedication of the second temple in Jerusalem, and this year was a first-of-its-kind celebration for the Coulee Region.

It is one of the most popular Jewish religious observances each year--but for the first time, a city-wide menorah lighting was held Monday outside La Crosse’s City Hall.

“The idea of Hanukkah is it’s the Festival of Lights,” said Rabbi Aron Schummel with Chabad of Northeast Iowa. “We saw this year because we went through a difficult year with Corona and everything.”

Rabbi Brian Serle of La Crosse lit the fifth candle of Hanukkah and says he was glad to see such a positive reaction as many came out to enjoy the festivities.

“Hanukkah is such a beautiful celebration and it’s really important to have to publicize it,” said Serle. “People have been lighting menorahs all over the country and all over the world and they bring light to the communities at a time when it’s so dark and early in the day. It’s a beautiful celebration of lights and as you can see they bring tremendous energy to it and excitement.”

Monday’s observance included music and dancing, along with traditional Hanukkah fare of donuts and fried latkes.

Organizers say an event like this is important to help fellow believers of the Jewish faith find some joy this year, even if 2020 has been a rough go of it.

“I want everybody to feel connection to other people,” Serle said. “As you know, for the last ten months, many of us have been in isolation and it’s really difficult for people to just live alone for three months.”

A little light dispels much darkness, so that’s the idea to add positive,” added Schummel. “The goodness and kindness between each other and that’s the way to push away negativity to push away darkness.”

