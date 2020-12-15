Local reaction to upcoming ‘threatened species’ decision on monarch butterfly

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - An elusive orange and black backyard visitor is in trouble.

“It’d be sad to see them go!” says Naturalist Megan Giefer with the Beaver Creek Reserve Butterfly House.

Running the risk of extinction, Giefer says monarch butterflies are vital pollinators.

“As being an important pollinator, you know pollinating our food sources, our flowers, as humans that’s what we need to survive,” Giefer says.

This week, officials from the White House will decide if monarchs will begin receiving federal protection designated as a threatened species.

Environmentalists’ say 165 million acres of monarch habitat—areas the sizes of Texas—have been lost in the past 20 years to development or herbicides applications in cropland.

Raising 500 monarchs each summer Giefer says if the Act passes, Beaver Creek, the nonpartisan organization, would no longer be able to do that.

“We can’t catch monarchs anymore probably if it’s the same as the karner blue butterfly and we probably wouldn’t be able to raise them...we wouldn’t be able to have them in our butterfly house, but it is important that we don’t want this population to become extinct,” Giefer says.

In the Badger State, Giefer notes there has been a slight increase in monarch numbers.

Wisconsin and Iowa, in our Midwest area have the highest number of—they’re finding our tag recoveries more down in Central Mexico, so they’re finding more of our population,” Giefer says.

There are other ways people can help the population.

“Kind of build your own butterfly garden in your backyard and it can just start with native flowers, also putting lots and lots of milkweed in your backyard because that’s what these butterflies need,” Giefer exclaims.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.